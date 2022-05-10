भारतीय संगीतकार और संतूर वादक पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा का मुंबई में कार्डियक अरेस्ट के कारण निधन हो गया। वह 84 वर्ष के थे। वह पिछले छह महीने से किडनी संबंधी समस्याओं से पीड़ित थे और डायलिसिस पर थे। बता दें कि पंडित शिव कुमार शर्मा का सिनेमा जगत में अहम योगदान रहा। बॉलीवुड में 'शिव-हरी' नाम से मशहूर शिव कुमार शर्मा और हरि प्रसाद चौरसिया की जोड़ी ने कई सुपरहिट गानों में संगीत दिया था। इसमें से सबसे प्रसिद्ध गाना फिल्म 'चांदनी' का 'मेरे हाथों में नौ-नौ चूड़ियां' रहा, जो दिवंगत अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी पर फिल्माया गया था।
Yet another massive loss to music.#PanditShivkumarSharma ji is irreplaceable. His playing redefined the Santoor along with Indian music itself. His film songs with Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia ji as "Shiv-Hari" will also be beloved forever.— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 10, 2022
Strength to his family, fans & students. pic.twitter.com/KDJQVedci4
Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2022