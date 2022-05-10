प्रधानमंत्री ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लिखा, पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा जी के निधन से हमारी सांस्कृतिक दुनिया पर गहरा असर पड़ेगा है। उन्होंने संतूर को वैश्विक स्तर पर लोकप्रिय बनाया। उनका संगीत आने वाली पीढ़ियों को मंत्रमुग्ध करता रहेगा। मुझे उनके साथ अपनी बातचीत अच्छी तरह याद है। उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना। शांति।

Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.