रणवीर सिंह और आलिया भट्ट की फिल्म रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो चुकी है। यह फिल्म टिकट खिड़की पर धमाल मचा रही है। इस फिल्म का निर्देशन करण जौहर ने किया है। करण ने करीब 7-8 साल बाद इस फिल्म के जरिए फिल्मी दुनिया में वापसी की है। फर्स्ट डे फिल्म देखने वालों ने सोशल मीडिया पर इसको लेकर प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर की है। वो फिल्म के साथ-साथ आलिया व रणवीर की केमिस्ट्री की तारीफ करते नहीं थक रहे हैं। आलिया और रणवीर की जोड़ी ने तो जैसे लोगों का दिल ही जीत लिया है।
#oldbollywoodera is back with #modernconcept— Sushma (@Sassymessy21) July 28, 2023
what a movie,amazing experience of almost all blended emotions #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani will not let your eyes from screen to your #popcurntub.@aliaa08@RanveerOfficial
Its interval of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani and i am already in love with @RanveerOfficial .— 🌸 (@MilesToGo0o) July 28, 2023
I came for Alia bhatt but Ranveer stealing the show !!
Alia you look Gorgeous 😍@aliaa08
Awesome Movie pic.twitter.com/0pB2rIJCGP
So much love and praise for Ranveer’s performance coming in post the first screening #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5VsssuPhgV— Rocky’s Cafe 🌟☕️ (@ranveercafe69) July 26, 2023
#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is weakest film of Karan Johar's Career. #RanveerSingh and #AliaBhatt both have given average performances. Only #JayaBachchan and #Shabanaazmi has done fantastic job. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaaniReview— Pankaj Pandey (@ZhakkasBolly) July 27, 2023
Rating - 2.5 star
