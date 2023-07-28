Notifications

rocky aur rani ki prem kahani twitter review know about fans reaction alia bhatt ranveer singh film

RARKPK Twitter Review: फैंस को पसंद आई 'रॉकी और रानी' की जोड़ी, फिल्म को बताया 'वन टाइम वॉच'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: निधि पाल Updated Fri, 28 Jul 2023 01:52 PM IST
सार

रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो , मुंबई

रणवीर सिंह और आलिया भट्ट की फिल्म रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो चुकी है। यह फिल्म टिकट खिड़की पर धमाल मचा रही है। इस फिल्म का निर्देशन करण जौहर ने किया है। करण ने करीब 7-8 साल बाद इस फिल्म के जरिए फिल्मी दुनिया में वापसी की है। फर्स्ट डे फिल्म देखने वालों ने सोशल मीडिया पर इसको लेकर प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर की है। वो फिल्म के साथ-साथ आलिया व रणवीर की केमिस्ट्री की तारीफ करते नहीं थक रहे हैं। आलिया और रणवीर की जोड़ी ने तो जैसे लोगों का दिल ही जीत लिया है। 

वापस आया पुराना दौर
लोगों का कहना है कि बॉलीवुड का पुराना दौर वापस आ चुका है। लोगों ने कहा कि यह फिल्म हिट है। उनका यह भी कहना है कि फिल्म भले ही 'कभी खुशी कभी गम' जैसी नहीं है, पर इसमें खुशी, हंसी-मजाक, परिवार, रिश्ते, कॉमेडी और मसाला का परफेक्ट मिश्रण है। हालांकि कुछ लोगों ने 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' को एवरेज और 'वन टाइम वॉच' ही बताया है।

लोगों के रिएक्शन
एक यूजर ने फिल्म की तारीफ करते हुए लिखा, 'ओल्ड बॉलीवुड युग मॉर्डन कॉन्सेप्ट के साथ वापस आ गया है। क्या फिल्म है, लगभग सभी मिक्स्ड फीलिंग्स का अमेजिंग एक्सपीरियंस।' एक शख्स ने लिखा, 'मैं आलिया के लिए यह फिल्म देखने आया था पर रणवीर तुमने महफिल लूट ली।' आलिया बहुत खूबसूरत लगी हैं। एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, 'रणवीर की पर्फॉर्मेंस के लिए खूब सारा प्यार।'







क्या है फिल्म की कहानी
रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी का निर्देशन करण जौहर ने किया है। इसे इशिता मोइत्रा, शशांक खेतान और सुमित रॉय ने लिखा है। धर्मा प्रोडक्शंस और वायाकॉम18 स्टूडियोज द्वारा निर्मित, यह फिल्म एक ऐसे कपल की कहानी पर आधारित है जिनकी पर्सनैलिटी अलग-अलग है, फिर भी उन्हें प्यार हो जाता है और वे शादी करने से पहले तीन महीने तक एक-दूसरे के परिवारों के साथ रहने का फैसला करते हैं।
