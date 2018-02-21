शहर चुनें

आखिर क्यों सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाने को मजबूर हुईं प्रिया प्रकाश, अदाओं से बनी थीं रातोंरात सुपरस्टार

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 12:26 PM IST
Priya Varrier case: Supreme Court stayed all the cases pending against her
priya
साउथ की एक फिल्म के सीन में अपनी मनमोहक अदाओं और चुलबुले अंदज के चलते रातोंरात इंटरनेट सनसनी बनीं प्रिया प्रकाश आखिर क्यों सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने को मजबूर हुई थीं, जिसमें आज उन्हें बड़ी राहत मिल गई। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने प्रिया प्रकाश वारियर पर हुए सभी मामलों को लंबित रखते हुए अगली सुनवाई तक मामला टाल दिया है। जानिए क्या था मामला..
priya varrier case supreme court manikya malaraya poovi

