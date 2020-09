अनुराग कश्यप के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज कराएंगी पायल घोष, अभिनेत्री के वकील ने किया खुलासा

Payal Ghosh has decided to lodge an FIR against the accused. We will file a complainat at Oshiwara Police Station tomorrow. We are doing paperwork today. She has decided that she will lodge FIR against Anurag Kashyap: Advocate Nitin Satpute, lawyer of actor Payal Ghosh https://t.co/5uywnUVump pic.twitter.com/shnO36RNpN