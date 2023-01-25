लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
पहले दिन पहला शो देखने के लिए सुबह से ही सिनेमाघरों के बाहर भीड़ जुटी हुई है। आइए जानते हैं फैंस को कैसी लगी है यह फिल्म? ट्विटर पर फिल्म को लेकर फैंस के कैसे रिएक्शन हैं? सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए फिल्म की तारीफ कर रहे हैं। इसमें देश ही नहीं, विदेशों से भी फैंस का रिएक्शन देखने को मिल रहा है।
#PathaanReview#Pathaan is HIGH VOLTAGE ACTION DRAMA with convincing story, Storytelling is brilliant as we want from Sid Anand #ShahRukhKhan performance is outstanding #JohnAbraham and #deepikapadukone are also fine, Too many surprise and twist.— Awara ⚡ (@AkshaysAwara) January 24, 2023
Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐✨(4.5/5) pic.twitter.com/RVM7WaSDsB
First Pathaan Review : ⭐⭐⭐⭐ CINEMATIC JOY— Shaby (@thenameisshaby) January 24, 2023
Visual Delight. SRK's best in recent times.
John & Deepika were great. Surprising Cameos. Unbelievable climax. Spy Universe on a roll.
Who is Agent Rubai? You will find out soon.#pathaanreview
Now watching #Pathaan 😎— Ashweta 🇳🇿✨ (@Sonaholic_Ashu) January 24, 2023
An SRK film after 4 years 🥺❤️
Theatre is packed! 🔥
Also requesting everyone watching to not give out spoilers as it’s a thriller!
- Auckland, New Zealand! #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/5KOfotWlYX
#Pathaan is STUPENDOUS! It’s adrenalin inducing stuff that’s gonna set box office on fire. What a SUPER ENTERTAINING film. From 1st to last frame, just Dhamaka all the way! #ShahRukhKhan makes the BIGGEST comeback of all times! Sorry, I am wrong. He never went away! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 pic.twitter.com/fhaM4xHeRG— Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) January 25, 2023