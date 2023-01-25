#Pathaan is STUPENDOUS! It’s adrenalin inducing stuff that’s gonna set box office on fire. What a SUPER ENTERTAINING film. From 1st to last frame, just Dhamaka all the way! #ShahRukhKhan makes the BIGGEST comeback of all times! Sorry, I am wrong. He never went away! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 pic.twitter.com/fhaM4xHeRG