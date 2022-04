Pan Masala AD: अक्षय कुमार की माफी के बाद ट्रोल हुए शाहरुख खान और अजय देवगन, यूजर्स बोले- 'ये हैं बॉलीवुड के स्टार्स'

Such a big star and so humble. To err is human, to forgive is divine. Now Shahrukh and Ajay Devgan should also do the same. Will they do it? https://t.co/FgV5Y487ZK

Selling Nasha to Indian people nd it's not Pan Masala everything we all know it's all Gutka what they eat as Ajay Devgan teeth,.as Shahrukh Khan son or himself he says nd Akshay Kumar is not too far behind he can do anything for money pic.twitter.com/G6ZlCshbPG