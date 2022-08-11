LSC Twitter Review:  किसी के निकले आसूं तो किसी ने की आमिर खान की एक्टिंग की तारीफ, पढ़िए क्या बोली पब्लिक

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
बायकॉट ट्रेंड के बाद आखिरकार बॉलीवुड अभिनेता आमिर खान की बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' आज (11 अगस्त) सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है। फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो देखने वालों ने सोशल मीडिया पर रिव्यू डालाना भी शुरू कर दिया है। आइए जानते हैं कि रक्षा बंधन के पर्व और अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म से टक्कर का आमिर खान को फायदा मिला या नुकसान
Good performances from Aamir and Kareena. some scenes are terrific on— Raghava (@Raghava4mahesh) August 11, 2022
lead pair. #LaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/K81FVxjEWy
#LaalSinghChaddha what a film full of emotions and acting level of amir khan on its peak— shabbir khan 🇮🇳 (@Shabbir16851344) August 11, 2022
First half engaging so far aamir khan sir super acting 🔥🔥#LaalSinghChaddha— MR. KONG (@MRKONG91888091) August 11, 2022
Watching, loving so far#LaalSinghChaddha— . (@sidhu_atam) August 11, 2022
#LaalSinghChaddha— Lokesh Korvi🇮🇳 (@lokesh_korvi) August 11, 2022
Boycott
Feeling sad for #AamirKhan and for #AkshayKumar𓃵 ,both have given so much memories to us during school days. #LaalSinghChaddha and #RakshaBandhan both declared disaster on first show only.... @vinayjha7 pic.twitter.com/v1XG6Lq4yj— Nitin Mahalwal (@nitinmahalwal) August 11, 2022
Aamir’s acting is like Atkinson from Mr Bean in #LaalSinghChaddha !!This isn’t expected from one of our finest actors. Easily his worst acting in his career. If it were a Hollywood movie, I’d give a razzie. Check with your doc, if anyone of you compare it with tom hanks work.— Dr foe (@DR____FOE) August 11, 2022