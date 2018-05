Here it is, Young Tiger #NTR @tarak9999 in his new avatar for "అరవింద సమేత", A #Trivikram's Celluloid! #NTR28FirstLook.



We wish @tarak9999 a happy birthday and a long life in the hearts of Telugu and World Cinema 👍 #AravindhaSamethaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/iPLqzBnnkY