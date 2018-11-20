बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bf3f2dfbdec226930331465","slug":"deepika-ranveer-wedding-after-mehandi-photos-deepveer-marriage-photo-has-been-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0939\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e-\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मेहंदी के बाद दीपिका-रणवीर की शादी और आनंद कारज की तस्वीरें भी आईं सामने, कितनी खूबसूरत लग रही जोड़ी
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 06:13 PM IST
बॉलीवुड की मशहूर जोड़ी दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह इन दिनों अपनी शादी की वजह से काफी चर्चा में है। 14-15 नवंबर को इटली के लेक कोमो में शादी करके यह जोड़ा रविवार को लौटा है। मुंबई आते ही अब इनके रिप्सेशन पार्टी को लेकर भी चर्चा तेज हो गई है। इस बीच दीपिका-रणवीर की शादी की तस्वीरें सामने आ गए हैं। यह तस्वीरें आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई हैं।
