Download App
आपका शहर Close

मैटरनिटी हॉस्पिटल में कैमरे देख हैरान हो गईं थीं बिपाशा, प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 01:00 PM IST
Bipasha Basu denied the new of getting pregnant

लंबे समय से फिल्मों से दूर रहने वाली बिपाशा बसु पिछले कुछ समय से एक बार फिर चर्चाओं का विषय बन गई हैं। ये अलग बात है कि इस बार वो अपनी किसी फिल्म की वजह से नहीं बल्कि अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी की खबरों की वजह से सुर्खियों में है। जिसके बाद बोल्ड बिपाशा ने इस मुद्दे पर अपना बयान दिया है।

पढ़ें-ट्विंकल का 'पैडमैन' पर बड़ा खुलासा, पति अक्षय नहीं थे पहली पसंद लेकिन...

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

bipasha basu karan singh grover bollywood

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रद्युम्न केस: जुवेनाइल बोर्ड का बड़ा फैसला, आरोपी छात्र पर बालिग की तरह चलेगा केस

pradyuman murder case: court orders juvenile accused to be consider as adult
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

PM मोदी ने किया अनुष्का का 'विराट' Welcome, तस्वीरें-वीडियो बताएंगी इस मुलाकात का सच

anushka sharma and virat kohli met pm modi and give invitation card
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पीरियड्स पर ट्विंकल खन्ना ने कही ये बात, लड़कों को जरूर जाननी चाहिए

Padman producer Twinkle Khanna Says That Menstruation Should Be Discussed With Boys Too
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

अनुष्का-विराट की देशभक्ति पर BJP नेता ने उठाए थे सवाल, 'पीकू' के डायरेक्टर ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

Piku director Shoojit Sircar smashes BJP mla Shakya on Virat Anushka marriage
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ट्विंकल का 'पैडमैन' पर बड़ा खुलासा, पति अक्षय नहीं थे पहली पसंद लेकिन...

Twinkle khanna says akshay kumar was not first choice for movie padman
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स स्कैंडल में फंसी एक्ट्रेस ने खोला सच, दलाल ऐसे करता था डील

SEX SCANDAL ACTRESS EXPOSED TRUTH OF BOLLYWOOD TOLLYWOOD INDUSTRY, SAPNA CHOUDHARY, SRIDEVI, RANVEER 5:02
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!