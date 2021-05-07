बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
COVID 19: विराट और अनुष्का ने शुरू किया अभियान, इस तरह करेंगे पीड़ितों की मदद

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुंबई Published by: अपूर्वा राय Updated Fri, 07 May 2021 11:10 AM IST
अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली
अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली
ख़बर सुनें

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री अनुष्का और उनके क्रिकेटर पति विराट कोहली कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ जंग में लोगों की मदद से आगे आए हैं। विराट-अनुष्का ने जरूरतमंद लोगों की मदद के लिए धन जुटाने का अभियान शुरू किया है। दोनों ने इस बात की जानकारी सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी है।

