COVID 19: विराट और अनुष्का ने शुरू किया अभियान, इस तरह करेंगे पीड़ितों की मदद

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री अनुष्का और उनके क्रिकेटर पति विराट कोहली कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ जंग में लोगों की मदद से आगे आए हैं। विराट-अनुष्का ने जरूरतमंद लोगों की मदद के लिए धन जुटाने का अभियान शुरू किया है। दोनों ने इस बात की जानकारी सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी है।

As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering.