महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन की तबीयत बिगड़ी, मुंबई के लीलावती अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 10:29 PM IST
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन को शुक्रवार को मुंबई के लीलावती अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। उनके करीबी सूत्रों ने बताया कि अमिताभ को रूटीन जांच के लिए भर्ती कराया गया है और चिंता की कोई बात नहीं है। वह स्वस्थ हैं और यह सिर्फ एक सामान्य जांच है। सूत्र ने यह भी कहा कि 75 वर्षीय अमिताभ को एंडोस्कोपी के बाद अस्पताल से छुट्टी दी जा सकती है। 

इससे पहले भी अमिताभ बच्चन को पेट में दर्द की शिकायत की वजह से कई बार अस्पताल में भर्ती होते रहे हैं। बीते साल मार्च में भी अमिताभ काफी बीमार हुए थे। इस दौरान अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिलने के बाद ट्विटर पर उन्होंने अपने स्वस्थ होने की जानकारी फैन्स से साझा की थी।

बता दें कि कुछ ही देर पहले अमिताभ बच्चन की आने वाली फिल्म '102 नॉट आउट' का टीजर रिलीज हुआ है जिसमें वह एक्टर ऋषि कपूर के साथ 27 साल बाद स्क्रीन पर नजर आएंगे।
