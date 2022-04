Vivek Agnihotri: 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' के बाद इस फिल्म पर काम करेंगे विवेक अग्निहोत्री, खुद ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

Hiding truth, denying justice and no value of human life are blots on our democracy.#TheDelhiFiles is my boldest and exposes a gut-wrenching tale of our times. Starting shoot soon in Hindi and Punjabi.



Pl bless us.@AAArtsOfficial @AbhishekOfficl@i_ambuddha #PallaviJoshi pic.twitter.com/96jkam1cbM