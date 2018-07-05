शहर चुनें

पति की इस फिल्म से बड़े परदे पर फिर वापसी कर रहीं एक्ट्रेस काजोल, रिलीज हुआ फिल्म का पोस्टर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 05 Jul 2018 06:34 PM IST
बॉलीवुड में अपने चुलबुले और नटखट अंदाज के लिए पहचानी जाने वाली एक्ट्रेस काजोल एक बार फिर बड़े परदे पर नजर आएंगी। गौरतलब है कि फिल्म को अजय देवगन और जयंतीलाल मिलकर प्रोड्यूस कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में फिल्म का पोस्टर भी रिलीज कर दिया गया है। 
