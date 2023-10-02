रणदीप हुड्डा बॉलीवुड के उन अभिनेताओं में से एक हैं, जो किसी भी किरदार को बखूबी पर्दे पर उतारने के लिए जाने जाते हैं। फिर चाहे वह किसी पुलिसवाले का किरदार हो या स्वतंत्रता सेनानी का उनके अभिनय की तारीफ हर कोई करता है। पिछले काफी समय से अभिनेता अपनी आगामी फिल्म 'स्वतंत्र वीर सावरकर' को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं, लेकिन इसके साथ ही वह लगातार अपनी निजी जिंदगी पर भी खुलासे कर रहे हैं। हालांकि, आज जिस चीज की चर्चा हो रही है वह अभिनेता का अरुणाचल प्रदेश में भारतीय सैनिकों के साथ डांस है।

#WATCH | Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: Actor Randeep Hooda dances with the soldiers of the Indian Army and ITBP in the Mago Chuna area. He was here to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with them. pic.twitter.com/Ea1zEmKK7b

#WATCH | Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: On his Arunachal Pradesh visit, actor Randeep Hooda says, "This is my first visit to the North East. I am really taken aback by such a beautiful part of our country... I really enjoyed dancing with the troops there who are protecting us on the… pic.twitter.com/IWhhRt7cay