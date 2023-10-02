Notifications

Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Actor Randeep Hooda dances with the soldiers of the Indian Army in Tawang Arunachal Pradesh video viral

Randeep Hooda: भारतीय जवानों के साथ खूब थिरके रणदीप हुड्डा, अरुणाचल प्रदेश पहुंच अभिनेता ने मनाई गांधी जयंती

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: पलक शुक्ला Updated Mon, 02 Oct 2023 11:22 PM IST
सार

हाल ही में रणदीप हुड्डा अरुणाचल प्रदेश पहुंचे, जहां उन्होंने भारतीय सैनिकों के साथ गांधी जयंती मनाई।

Actor Randeep Hooda dances with the soldiers of the Indian Army in Tawang Arunachal Pradesh video viral
रणदीप हुड्डा - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुंबई

विस्तार
रणदीप हुड्डा बॉलीवुड के उन अभिनेताओं में से एक हैं, जो किसी भी किरदार को बखूबी पर्दे पर उतारने के लिए जाने जाते हैं। फिर चाहे वह किसी पुलिसवाले का किरदार हो या स्वतंत्रता सेनानी का उनके अभिनय की तारीफ हर कोई करता है। पिछले काफी समय से अभिनेता अपनी आगामी फिल्म 'स्वतंत्र वीर सावरकर' को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं, लेकिन इसके साथ ही वह लगातार अपनी निजी जिंदगी पर भी खुलासे कर रहे हैं। हालांकि, आज जिस चीज की चर्चा हो रही है वह अभिनेता का अरुणाचल प्रदेश में भारतीय सैनिकों के साथ डांस है। 


सैनिकों के साथ जमकर थिरके रणदीप हुड्डा
रणदीप हुडा ने हाल ही में अपनी अपनी रिलीज न हो सकी फिल्म 'बैटल ऑफ सारागढ़ी' के बारे में खुलकर बात की और खुलासा किया कि कैसे फिल्म की वजह से उन्हें डिप्रेशन का सामना करना पड़ा था। इस खुलासे ने बॉलीवुड में हलचल मचा दी थी। अब इस बीच रणदीप हुड्डा अरुणाचल प्रदेश पहुंचे, जहां उन्होंने भारतीय सैनिकों के साथ गांधी जयंती मनाई। दरअसल, न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई ने अभिनेता का एक वीडियो साझा किया है, जिसमें वह अरुणाचल प्रदेश, तवांग के मागो चुना इलाके में भारतीय सेना और आईटीबीपी के जवानों के साथ डांस करते नजर आ रहे हैं।


अरुणाचल प्रदेश जाकर खुश हुए रणदीप
अपनी अरुणाचल प्रदेश यात्रा का जिक्र करते हुए अभिनेता रणदीप हुड्डा ने एएनआई को बताया, 'यह उत्तर पूर्व की मेरी पहली यात्रा है। मैं वास्तव में हमारे देश के इतने खूबसूरत हिस्से को देखकर स्तब्ध हूं... मुझे सैनिकों के साथ डांस करने में बहुत मजा आया, जो तिबेरियन-चीन सीमा पर हमारी रक्षा कर रहे हैं। उन्हें ऐसे उबड़-खाबड़ इलाके में आनंद लेते देखना मेरे लिए मनोबल बढ़ाने वाला था...।' 


रणदीप हुड्डा का वर्कफ्रंट
रणदीप हुड्डा के वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो अभिनेता को 'हाइवे', 'किक', 'जन्नत 2', 'सरबजीत' और 'सुल्तान' जैसी फिल्मों में उनके काम के लिए जाना जाता है। रणदीप हुड्डा को जल्द ही फिल्म 'वीर सावरकर' में देखा जाएगा। इस फिल्म में वह न केवल अभिनय करते बल्कि निर्देशक की कुर्सी पर बैठे भी नजर आएंगे। इसके साथ ही वह 'इंस्पेक्टर अविनाश' नामक एक वेब सीरीज के जरिए भी लोगों का मनोरंजन करते दिखाई देंगे।
