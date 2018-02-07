अपना शहर चुनें

इन चार नेताओं-अभिनेतओं के बाद अब अभिषेक बच्चन का ट्विटर अकाउंट भी हुआ हैक

एजेंसी, मुंबई Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:48 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter account also Hack
abhishek bACHCHAN
अभिनेता अनुपम खेर और पुदुचेरी की उप राज्यपाल किरण बेदी सहित चार लोगों के ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक होने के एक दिन बाद अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन ने भी अपना ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक की बात कही है। 42 वर्षीय अभिनेता के अकाउंट पर तुर्की और अंग्रेजी भाषाओं में ट्वीट किए गए हैं जिनके साथ तुर्की झंडे का इमोजी भी है। पाकिस्तान समर्थक इस तुर्की साइबर सेना ‘अइलदिज टिम’ ने उनके अकाउंट का नाम भी बदल दिया। 

जूनियर बच्चन नाम के उनके अकाउंट का अब नाम जूनियर बच्चना हो गया है। ट्विटर ने एक पोस्ट करके कहा कि वह इस समस्या को सुलझाने का प्रयास कर रही है। मंगलवार को खेर और बेदी के साथ भाजपा महासचिव राम माधव और राज्यसभा सांसद स्वपन दासगुप्ता का भी अकाउंट इन्हीं हैकरों ने हैक कर लिया था।

गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले आईआईएफटी के अध्यक्ष और फिल्म अभिनेता अनुपम खेर, भाजपा के महासचिव राम माधव, राज्यसभा सांसद स्वप्न दासगुप्ता और पुडुचेरी की उपराज्यपाल किरण बेदी का ट्विटर अकाउंट भी हैक कर लिया गया था।
abhishek bachchan twitter account account hack

