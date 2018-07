#Manmarziyaan gets a new release date... Was slated for release on 21 Sept 2018... Will now release one week earlier: 14 Sept 2018... Stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal... Directed by Anurag Kashyap... Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation. pic.twitter.com/OjTK4RRanE