Aamir Khan is not only a great actor but also to be a great person. Thank you for caring for the crew of your film. Truly an inspiration for us fans! https://t.co/4vppjJlK7k— Mansaaaaaa (@Mad_Hu_Naa) September 9, 2018
Aamir Khan saved the life of award-winning sound designer Shajith Koyeri. https://t.co/6lwSudbLlA— Sneha Soni (@SnehaAbhiSood) September 9, 2018
Aamir Khan always fought for the rights of technicians of the movie industry like equal pay, gender equality etc but saving Sajith's life in the middle of night is unmatchable. pic.twitter.com/WlyDmEFSTY— Sini Ahuja (@SiniAhuja) September 9, 2018
दिलीप कुमार के स्वास्थ्य के बारे में उनकी पत्नी सायरा बानो ने ट्विटर पर जानकारी देते हुए लिखा है कि साहब सीने में इंफेक्शन के कारण असहज महसूस कर रहे थे इसलिए उन्हें मुंबई के लीलावती अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
5 सितंबर 2018