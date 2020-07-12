शहर चुनें
Amitabh Bachchan corona positive latest news in hindi: Amitabh Bachchan Corona tests Positive, Admitted In Nanavati Hospital, Big B Hospitalized In Mumbai, Bollywood News

Live

Amitabh Bachchan Corona News: कोरोना संक्रमित हुए अमिताभ और अभिषेक, सुरक्षित है बाकी बच्चन परिवार

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 12 Jul 2020 01:34 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan corona positive latest news in hindi: Amitabh Bachchan Corona tests Positive, Admitted In Nanavati Hospital, Big B Hospitalized In Mumbai, Bollywood News
amitabh bachchan - फोटो : Social Media

लाइव अपडेट

01:30 AM, 12-Jul-2020

कई फिल्में हैं कतार में

बात वर्कफ्रंट की करें तो हाल ही में उनकी फिल्म गुलाबो सिताबो सीधे ओटीटी पर रिलीज हुई। शूजित सरकार निर्देशित इस फिल्म के बाद वह जल्द ही केबीसी में दिखने की तैयारी करते रहे हैं। इस कार्यक्रम के ऑडीशन भी मई से शुरू हो चुके हैं। उनकी आने वाली फिल्मों में झुंड, चेहरे और ब्रह्मास्त्र शामिल हैं। इनमें से फिल्म झुंड को इसकी निर्माता कंपनी टी सीरीज ने सीधे ओटीटी पर रिलीज करने का फैसला किया है।
01:29 AM, 12-Jul-2020

हाल ही में कौन बनेगा करोड़पति का 12वें  सीजन का प्रोमो भी शूट किया था

याद दिला दें कि इससे पहले भी अमिताभ बच्चन ने लोगों से बिना मास्क घर से न निकलने की अपील करते हुए एक वीडियो अपने ट्विटर एकाउंट पर साझा किया था। अमिताभ बच्चन अपने घर पर रहते हुए भी कोरोना काल में लगातार सक्रिय रहे हैं। तमाम सरकारी संदेशों की रिकॉर्डिंग के अलावा उन्होंने घर में रहते हुए ही एक शॉर्ट फिल्म और अपने प्रसिद्ध टीवी कार्यक्रम कौन बनेगा करोड़पति का 12वें  सीजन का प्रोमो भी शूट किया। 
01:26 AM, 12-Jul-2020

यो यो हनी सिंह ने भी किया ट्वीट

रैपर हनी सिंह ने अमिताभ के ट्वीट पर कमेंट करते हुए उनको जल्दी स्वस्थ्य होने की प्रार्थना की है। हनी ने लिखा- आप जल्दी से स्वस्थ हो जाएं सर, आपके लिए बहुत सारा प्यार।




 
01:20 AM, 12-Jul-2020
वेब सीरीज मिर्जापुर में कालीन भैया का किरदार निभाकर मशहूर हुए अभिनेता पंकज त्रिपाठी ने भी अमिताभ बच्चन के लिए ट्वीट किया है। पंकज ने अमिताभ के ट्वीट पर कमेंट करते हुए लिखा- आपके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना सर।


01:18 AM, 12-Jul-2020

ममूटी का ट्वीट

अमिताभ बच्चन के फैंस बड़े बड़े सितारे हैं। अमिताभ को पसंद सिर्फ नॉर्थ इंडिया में ही नहीं बल्कि साउथ इंडिया में भी किया जाता है। साउथ के सुपरस्टार्स भी अमिताभ को काफी पसंद करते हैं। ऐसे में ममूटी ने अमिताभ बच्चन के स्वास्थ्य के लिए प्रार्थना की है।

01:16 AM, 12-Jul-2020

नितिन गडकरी का ट्वीट

अमिताभ बच्चन को राजनीतिक जगत से भी नेताओं की प्रार्थनाएं मिल रही हैं। भाजपा के दिगग्ज नेता नितिन गडकरी ने अमिताभ बच्चन के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने का प्रार्थना की है।

01:14 AM, 12-Jul-2020

सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस कर रहे प्रार्थना

सोशल मीडिया पर अमिताभ बच्चन और अभिषेक बच्चन,दोनों के ही जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना फैंस कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में कई सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स दोनों के लिए ट्वीट कर रहे हैं।

01:11 AM, 12-Jul-2020
अमिताभ बच्चन को प्यार करने वाले सिर्फ भारत में ही नहीं बल्कि पाकिस्तान में भी हैं। पाकिस्तान के तेज गेंदबाज रहे शोएब अख्तर ने ट्वीट कर कहा- जल्दी ठीक हो जाइए अमित जी। सीमा के पार से आपके फैंस द्वारा शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना।



पढ़ें:कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकले अमिताभ बच्चन की सलामती के लिए खेल जगत के दिग्गज भी कर रहे दुआएं
 
01:10 AM, 12-Jul-2020

मोहम्मद कैफ ने की दुआ

अमिताभ बच्चन के फैन सिर्फ सिनेमा में ही नहीं बल्कि हर क्षेत्र में हैं। ऐसे में खेल जगत से भी अमिताभ के चाहने वाले उनके जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना कर रहे हैं। टीम इंडिया के सदस्य रहे मोहम्मद कैफ ने ट्वीट कर अमिताभ बच्चन को जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना की है। कैफ ने लिखा, आपके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना, बच्चन साब। जल्द ठीक हो जाइए। इंशा अल्लाह।


 
01:08 AM, 12-Jul-2020
अमिताभ बच्चन सोशल मीडिया पर काफी सक्रिय रहते हैं। कुछ वक्त पहले ही अमिताभ ने सोशल मीडिया पर कोरोना को लेकर एक वीडियो भी साझा किया था। वीडियो में अमिताभ ने कोविड 19 के गुजर जाने की बात कही थी। अमिताभ के कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद से ही ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर फिर से वायरल हो रहा है।

पढ़ें: अमिताभ बच्चन ने कोरोना काल पर सुनाई थी कविता, कहा था- 'मुश्किल बहुत है, मगर वक्त ही तो है, गुजर जाएगा...'
 
01:03 AM, 12-Jul-2020
अभिनेत्री सोनम कपूर ने भी अमिताभ बच्चन के लिए ट्वीट किया है। सोनम ने ट्वीट में लिखा, आप जल्दी से ठीक हो जाएं अंकल। आपके लिए ढेर सारा प्यार और प्रार्थनाएं




 
पढ़ें: कोरोना से संक्रमित हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, बॉलीवुड सितारे कर रहे जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना
 
01:01 AM, 12-Jul-2020

आफताब शिवदासानी की अमिताभ बच्चन के लिए दुआ

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता आफताब शिवदासानी ने अमिताभ बच्चन के ट्वीट को रिट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है, 'अमित जी आपकी स्पीडी रिकवरी के लिए दुआ करता हूं। आप फाइटर थे, हैं और हमेशा रहोगे। सर मेरी तरफ से पॉजिटिव विशिज।'


01:00 AM, 12-Jul-2020

सिमी ग्रेवाल ने किया अमिताभ के लिए ट्वीट

अमिताभ के साथ कई फिल्मों में काम करने वाली अभिनेत्री सिमी ग्रेवाल ने भी ट्वीट किया। सिमी ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'हे प्रभु.. सुनकर हैरान हूं। अमिताभ बच्चन कोविड पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं! और अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। हम सभी उनके जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना कर रहे हैं।'

12:56 AM, 12-Jul-2020

अनुपम खेर ने की  अमिताभ बच्चन के लिए प्रार्थना

अमिताभ बच्चन के लिए आम सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के साथ ही साथ सितारे भी प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में अनुपम खेर ने लिखा, 'आदरणीय अमिताभ बच्चन जी!! आपने अपने जीवन में हर कठिनाई हर मुश्किल को अपने मनोबल से परास्त किया है।मुझे और पूरे राष्ट्र को पूरा भरोसा है कि आप कोरोना की लड़ाई से भी विजयी होकर सकुशल और स्वास्थ्य रूप से वापस ठीक ठाक अपने घर पहुंचेंगे।हम सबकी प्रार्थनाएँ आपके साथ है।'


 
12:49 AM, 12-Jul-2020
अमिताभ के कोरोना संक्रमित होने की खबर सामने आने के साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर #AmitabhBachchan ट्रेंड करने लगा और सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स अमिताभ के लिए ट्वीट करने लगे। बॉलीवुड सितारों के साथ ही आम फैंस भी अभिनेता के स्वस्थ्य होने की दुआ कर रहे हैं।
 

पढ़ें: अमिताभ और अभिषेक बच्चन हुए कोरोना संक्रमित, सोशल मीडिया पर दुआओं की बाढ़
 
12:47 AM, 12-Jul-2020

बाकी बच्चन परिवार की कोरोना रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव

बता दें कि अभिषेक बच्चन और अमिताभ बच्चन के अलावा बाकी परिवार की कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। यानी जया बच्चन, ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन और आराध्या बच्चन सुरक्षित हैं और उनकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव है।
12:45 AM, 12-Jul-2020

कोरोना संक्रमित निकले अभिषेक बच्चन

अमिताभ ब्च्चन के ट्वीट के कुछ देर बाद ही अभिषेक बच्चन ने भी इस बात की जानकारी ट्वीट करते हुए दी कि वो भी कोविड 19 संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। अभिषेक के ट्वीट के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर बाकी बच्चन परिवार को लेकर फैंस सवाल करने लगे।
 
12:26 AM, 12-Jul-2020

कोरोना संक्रमित हुए अमिताभ और अभिषेक, सुरक्षित है बाकी बच्चन परिवार

पिछली सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन के फैंस का दिल उस वक्त उदास हो गया। जब अभिनेता ने सोशल मीडिया पर कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने की बात का खुलासा किया। अमिताभ ने सोशल मीडिया पर इस बात की जानकारी दी कि वो कोरोना संक्रमित हैं। इसके साथ ही अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। वहीं अमिताभ ने अपने उन सभी को ये हिदायत भी दी कि जो भी आखिरी दस दिनों में उनसे मिल हैं, वो भी अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें।
 
amitabh bachchan big b coronavirus
Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood

