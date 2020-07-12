Amitabh Bachchan Corona News: कोरोना संक्रमित हुए अमिताभ और अभिषेक, सुरक्षित है बाकी बच्चन परिवार

LiveAmitabh Bachchan Corona News: कोरोना संक्रमित हुए अमिताभ और अभिषेक, सुरक्षित है बाकी बच्चन परिवार
Wishing you a speedy recovery sir lots of love and prayers🙏🙏— Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) July 11, 2020
आपके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना सर 🙏🏾।— पंकज त्रिपाठी (@TripathiiPankaj) July 11, 2020
Get well soon sir— Mammootty (@mammukka) July 11, 2020
We all pray for your speedy recovery.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 11, 2020
Big B Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan ji may Allah make you both healthy very soon🤲🤲🙏#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/mDX0SJJxkC— Rashid Sami-युवा शक्ति (@RashidS19992370) July 11, 2020
Get well soon Amit ji. Prayers for a speedy recovery from all your fans across the border.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 11, 2020
Praying for your speedy recovery, Bachchan saab. Get well soon. Inshaallah https://t.co/NmrhoRPrbW— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 11, 2020
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
Praying for your speedy recovery Amit ji, you were, are and will always be a fighter. Sending you all positive wishes sir ❤️🙏🏼 @SrBachchan https://t.co/yxLhP9OTdc— Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) July 11, 2020
Oh dear God... Shocked to hear @SrBachchan has tested positive for COVID! ..and is in a hospital. I have faith in his ability to fight back this dreaded virus. We are all praying & sending great vibes for a quick recovery. 🙏🙏😇 #AmitabhBachchan— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 11, 2020
आदरणीय @SrBachchan जी!! आपने अपने जीवन में हर कठिनाई हर मुश्किल को अपने मनोबल से परास्त किया है।मुझे और पूरे राष्ट्र को पूरा भरोसा है कि आप कोरोना की लड़ाई से भी विजयी होकर सकुशल और स्वास्थ्य रूप से वापस ठीक ठाक अपने घर पहुंचेंगे।हम सबकी प्रार्थनाएँ आपके साथ है।🙏🙏 https://t.co/i6hSmMY2gy— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 11, 2020
#AmitabhBachchan— Raju_bhaaiii (@realSatyamjha) July 11, 2020
Amitabh bachchan tested positive for corona virus...
All fans to corona :- pic.twitter.com/Jw7rqFMZrV
Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन भी कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए हैं। उनकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इसकी जानकारी उन्होंने खुद ट्वीट करके दी है।
12 जुलाई 2020