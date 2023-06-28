NRF Bill 2023: पीएम मोदी के हाथ में होगी नेशनल रिसर्च फाउंडेशन की कमान, संसद के मॉनसून सत्र में पेश होगा बिल

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Union Cabinet Approved NRF Bill 2023: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने बुधवार को राष्ट्रीय अनुसंधान फाउंडेशन (NRF) विधेयक, 2023 को संसद में पेश करने को मंजूरी दे दी। संसद में मंजूरी के बाद यह विधेयक देश में अनुसंधान और विकास (Research and Development) को बढ़ावा देगा, विकसित करेगा। साथ ही भारत के विश्वविद्यालयों, कॉलेजों, अनुसंधान संस्थानों और आर एंड डी प्रयोगशालाओं में अनुसंधान और नवाचार की संस्कृति को बढ़ावा देगा। केंद्र सरकार आगामी मानसून सत्र में एनआरएफ बिल को संसद में पेश कर सकती है।
Welcome the cabinet nod on introduction of National Research Foundation Bill, 2023 in the Parliament.— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 28, 2023
NRF will foster a culture of research and innovation throughout India’s universities for addressing emerging challenges and priorities in line with PM @narendramodi’s vision of…
The decision by the Union Cabinet to introduce the National Research Foundation (NRF) Bill, 2023, in Parliament is a most welcome step. The efforts made by Higher Education Institutions to enhance the research ecosystem on their campuses will get an impetus.— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) June 28, 2023
