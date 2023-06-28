Notifications

Hindi News ›   Education ›   National Research Foundation Bill 2023 approved by Union Cabinet introduce in Monsoon Session of Parliament

NRF Bill 2023: पीएम मोदी के हाथ में होगी नेशनल रिसर्च फाउंडेशन की कमान, संसद के मॉनसून सत्र में पेश होगा बिल

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: सौरभ पांडेय Updated Wed, 28 Jun 2023 09:53 PM IST
सार

NRF Bill 2023: केंद्रीय सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने बुधवार को कैबिनेट ब्रीफिंग के दौरान कहा कि नेशनल रिसर्च फाउंडेशन बिल 2023 जल्द ही संसद में पेश किया जाएगा।

National Research Foundation Bill 2023 approved by Union Cabinet introduce in Monsoon Session of Parliament
NRF Bill 2023 - फोटो : Amar Ujala Graphics

विस्तार
Union Cabinet Approved NRF Bill 2023: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने बुधवार को राष्ट्रीय अनुसंधान फाउंडेशन (NRF) विधेयक, 2023 को संसद में पेश करने को मंजूरी दे दी। संसद में मंजूरी के बाद यह विधेयक देश में अनुसंधान और विकास (Research and Development) को बढ़ावा देगा, विकसित करेगा। साथ ही भारत के विश्वविद्यालयों, कॉलेजों, अनुसंधान संस्थानों और आर एंड डी प्रयोगशालाओं में अनुसंधान और नवाचार की संस्कृति को बढ़ावा देगा। केंद्र सरकार आगामी मानसून सत्र में एनआरएफ बिल को संसद में पेश कर सकती है।

एनआरएफ पर 50 हजार करोड़ होंगे खर्च

यह विधेयक, संसद में मंजूरी के बाद, राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति (एनईपी) की सिफारिशों के अनुसार देश में वैज्ञानिक अनुसंधान की उच्च स्तरीय रणनीतिक दिशा प्रदान करने के लिए एक शीर्ष निकाय, एनआरएफ की स्थापना करेगा, जिसकी कुल अनुमानित लागत पांच वर्षों (2023-28) के दौरान 50,000 करोड़ रुपये होगी। विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग (DST) एनआरएफ का प्रशासनिक विभाग होगा जो एक गवर्निंग बोर्ड द्वारा शासित होगा, जिसमें विभिन्न विषयों के प्रख्यात शोधकर्ता और पेशेवर शामिल होंगे।

पीएम मोदी होंगे बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष

एनआरएफ का दायरा व्यापक है - सभी मंत्रालयों को प्रभावित करता है - प्रधान मंत्री बोर्ड के पदेन अध्यक्ष होंगे और केंद्रीय विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्री और केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री पदेन उपाध्यक्ष होंगे। एनआरएफ का कामकाज भारत सरकार के प्रधान वैज्ञानिक सलाहकार की अध्यक्षता में एक कार्यकारी परिषद द्वारा शासित होगा।

एनआरएफ उद्योग, शिक्षा और सरकारी विभागों और अनुसंधान संस्थानों के बीच सहयोग स्थापित करेगा, और वैज्ञानिक और संबंधित मंत्रालयों के अलावा उद्योगों और राज्य सरकारों की भागीदारी और योगदान के लिए एक इंटरफेस तंत्र तैयार करेगा। यह एक नीतिगत ढांचा बनाने और नियामक प्रक्रियाओं को स्थापित करने पर ध्यान केंद्रित करेगा जो अनुसंधान एवं विकास पर उद्योग द्वारा सहयोग और बढ़े हुए खर्च को प्रोत्साहित कर सके।

यह विधेयक 2008 में संसद के एक अधिनियम द्वारा स्थापित विज्ञान और इंजीनियरिंग अनुसंधान बोर्ड (SERB) को भी निरस्त कर देगा और इसे एनआरएफ में शामिल कर देगा, जिसका एक विस्तारित जनादेश है और एसईआरबी की गतिविधियों के अलावा अन्य गतिविधियों को भी कवर करता है।

केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने ट्वीट करते हुए फैसेले का स्वागत किया है। 

यूजीसी अध्यक्ष एम जगदीश कुमार ने भी ट्वीट कर फैसले का स्वागत किया है।
