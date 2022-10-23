Kerala VC Controversy: राज्यपाल ने नौ विश्वविद्यालयों के कुलपतियों से मांगा इस्तीफा, दिया यह अल्टीमेटम

Kerala VC Controversy: यूजीसी के नियमों के विपरीत एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति (वीसी) की नियुक्ति को रद्द करने के सुप्रीम कोर्ट के हालिया आदेश के साथ, केरल के राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद खान ने रविवार को राज्य में नौ विश्वविद्यालयों के कुलपतियों के इस्तीफे की मांग की है।
Upholding the verdict of Hon'ble SupremeCourt dt 21.10.22 in Civil Appeal Nos.7634-7635 of 2022(@ SLP(c)Nos.21108-21109 of 2021) Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan has directed Vice Chancellors of 9 varsities in Kerala(see image) to tender resignation: PRO,KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/tsT5tQ9NJr— Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) October 23, 2022
Letters directing Vice Chancellors of nine Universities of Kerala to tender their resignation by 1130 a.m on 24 October 2022, have been issued. Letter also emailed to VCs and Registrars of varsities concerned :PRO, KeralaRajBhavan— Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) October 23, 2022
