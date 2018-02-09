अपना शहर चुनें

एडोबी इंडिया शिक्षा संगोष्ठी 2018 में ग्राफिक एरा ने किया प्रतिनिधित्व

अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 03:19 PM IST
Graphic Era University Representated in Adobe India Education Seminar 2018
इस कार्यक्रम का थीम था "डिजिटल फ्यूचर के लिए अगली पीढ़ी को सशक्त बनाना", इस सेमिनार को 18 जनवरी 2018 को महाबलीपुरम, तमिलनाडु में आयोजित किया गया। इस शिक्षा संगोष्ठी में शिक्षा के प्रमुख रुझानों, उभरती हुई डिजिटल प्रौद्योगिकी, इससे जुड़ी चुनौतियां , अवसरों और महत्वपूर्ण शैक्षणिक परिणामों को पूरा करने के तरीके पर चर्चा करने के लिए, भारत के प्रख्यात नेता, उद्योग पेशेवरों और शिक्षा के क्षेत्र से जुड़े महानुभाव को एक साथ आमंत्रित किया गया। इस संगोष्ठी में उप-कुलपति प्रोफेसर डा. संजय जसोला, एकमात्र शैक्षणिक अध्यक्ष या अकादमिक से जुड़े हुए थे, बाकी अन्य सभी वक्ता विभिन्न उद्योग जगत से जुड़े थे।
