Hindi News ›   Education ›   First batch of five Women Army Officers commissioned into Artillery Regiments Indian Army OTA POP

पहली बार : सेना की तोपखाना रेजीमेंट में पांच महिला अधिकारी हुईं शामिल, चीन-पाक सीमा पर होगी तैनाती

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: देवेश शर्मा Updated Sat, 29 Apr 2023 02:25 PM IST
सार

Women Army Officers into Artillery Regiments: भारतीय सेना ने पहली बार पांच महिला अधिकारियों को अपनी आर्टिलरी रेजीमेंट (तोपखाना रेजीमेंट) में शामिल किया है।

First batch of five Women Army Officers commissioned into Artillery Regiments Indian Army OTA POP
Women Army Officers into Artillery Regiments - फोटो : @adgpi
विस्तार

Women Army Officers into Artillery Regiments: भारतीय सेना ने पहली बार पांच महिला अधिकारियों को अपनी आर्टिलरी रेजीमेंट (तोपखाना रेजीमेंट) में शामिल किया है। महिला अधिकारी शनिवार को चेन्नई में ऑफिसर्स ट्रेनिंग अकादमी (OTA) में अपना प्रशिक्षण सफलतापूर्वक पूरा करने के बाद रेजिमेंट ऑफ आर्टिलरी में शामिल हो गई हैं। 


ओटीए चेन्नई में हुई पासिंग आउट परेड में 186 कैंडिडेट शामिल थे। इनमें 29 कैंडिडेट भूटान के नागरिक हैं। पासिंग आउट परेड का रिव्यू बांग्लादेश के सेना प्रमुख सीओएएस जनरल एसएम शफीउद्दीन अहमद ने किया।

 

Artillery Regiments तीन को चीन तो दो को पाकिस्तानी सीमा पर तैनाती

सैन्य सूत्रों ने बताया कि रेजिमेंट ऑफ आर्टिलरी में शामिल होने वाली महिला अधिकारियों में लेफ्टिनेंट महक सैनी, लेफ्टिनेंट साक्षी दुबे, लेफ्टिनेंट अदिति यादव और लेफ्टिनेंट पवित्र मुदगिल शामिल हैं। सूत्रों ने कहा कि पांच महिला अधिकारियों में से तीन को चीन की सीमा पर तैनात इकाइयों में तैनात किया गया है और अन्य दो को पाकिस्तान से लगती सीमा के पास "चुनौतीपूर्ण स्थानों" पर तैनात किया गया है। 

 

 

Artillery Regiments जनवरी में की गई थी पहल

एक सूत्र ने कहा कि आर्टिलरी रेजिमेंट में महिला अधिकारियों की कमीशनिंग भारतीय सेना में चल रहे परिवर्तन का एक प्रमाण है। जनवरी में थल सेनाध्यक्ष जनरल मनोज पांडे ने आर्टिलरी इकाइयों में महिला अधिकारियों को नियुक्त करने के निर्णय की घोषणा की। बाद में इस प्रस्ताव को सरकार ने मंजूरी दे दी थी। इसके बाद भारतीय सेना ने पहली बार अपनी तोपखाना (आर्टिलरी) रेजीमेंट में पांच महिला अधिकारियों को शामिल किया है।   
 
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें शिक्षा समाचार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
