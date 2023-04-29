पहली बार : सेना की तोपखाना रेजीमेंट में पांच महिला अधिकारी हुईं शामिल, चीन-पाक सीमा पर होगी तैनाती

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Women Army Officers into Artillery Regiments: भारतीय सेना ने पहली बार पांच महिला अधिकारियों को अपनी आर्टिलरी रेजीमेंट (तोपखाना रेजीमेंट) में शामिल किया है। महिला अधिकारी शनिवार को चेन्नई में ऑफिसर्स ट्रेनिंग अकादमी (OTA) में अपना प्रशिक्षण सफलतापूर्वक पूरा करने के बाद रेजिमेंट ऑफ आर्टिलरी में शामिल हो गई हैं।
Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, #COAS, #BangladeshArmy reviewed the Passing Out Parade at Officers' Training Academy #OTA, #Chennai & complimented the cadets for an impeccable parade. 186 Cadets, including 29 Cadets from #Bhutan, passed out from the hallowed portals of #OTA.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/8MeKHyD77q— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2023
After completing their training at #OTA, #Chennai, five women officers were commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery for the first time ever. The Director General of Artillery (Designate), welcomed the Women Officers in the Regiment during the #POP.#IndianArmy… pic.twitter.com/MKbn5xAEMz— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2023
