CUET Admit Card 2023: सीयूईटी यूजी परीक्षा 21 मई से, एडमिट कार्ड आज होंगे जारी! जानें कहां-कैसे मिलेंगे?

will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023. Moreover, buffer days of 07 and 08 June 2023 are also being kept as reserve days. In the coming days, NTA will issue the City Intimation Slip for CUET (UG) – 2023 for these additional days. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/MLdenEHe8G