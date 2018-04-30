शहर चुनें

JEE MAINS 2018 : CBSE ने जारी किया रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 30 Apr 2018 07:38 PM IST
JEE MAINS 2018 cbse declared results check here
CBSE ने  JEE MAINS 2018 का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। उम्मीदवार सीबीएसई की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट www.cbseresults.nic.in पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि इस साल आईआईटी की प्रवेश परीक्षा जेईई एडवांस के लिए 2.24 लाख अभ्यर्थियों का चयन किया जाएगा। इसके बाद यह चयनित अभ्यर्थी जेईई एडवांस परीक्षा के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करेंगे। इसके साथ ही सीबीएसई कॉमन मेरिट लिस्ट (सीएमएल) भी जारी करेगा, जिसके आधार पर आईआईटी को छोड़कर बाकी तकनीकी संस्थानों में एडमिशन होंगे।
ऐसे करें रिजल्ट चेक-
  • सबसे पहले CBSE की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट www.cbseresults.nic.in पर जाकर लॉगइन करें।
  • इसके बाद होम पेज पर JEE MAINS 2018 Result ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें।
  • अपना रोल नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ एंटर करें।
  • इसके बाद आपका रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा।
  • रिजल्ट का प्रिंटआउट जरूर निकाल लें।


 
