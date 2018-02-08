अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Education ›   Career Plus ›   Dibrugarh University results 2017 declared check here

Dibrugarh University results 2017: बीए, बीकॉम और बीएससी का रिजल्ट जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 01:48 PM IST
Dibrugarh University results 2017 declared check here
असम के डिब्रूगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी ने Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) semesters first, third and fifth एग्जाम के रिजल्ट की घोषणा कर दी है। छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट https://dibru.ac.in/static/main/ पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि यह परीक्षा नवंबर 2017 में आयोजित की गई थी। 

ऐसे चेक करें अपना रिजल्ट-
बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट https://dibru.ac.in/static/main/ पर लॉगइन करें
होमपेज पर BA, BCom and BSc results 2017 के लिंक पर क्लिक करें
अपना कोर्स स्लिेक्ट करें और रोल नंबर एंटर करें
आपका रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा, उसे डाउनलोड कर लें।
dibrugarh university results 2017 dibrugarh university results education

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

3 storeys trailer Renuka Shahane Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat mysteries
Bollywood

सलमान की 'भाभी' और जीजा पहली बार दिखेंगे एक साथ, 24 साल बाद पहचानना मुश्किल

8 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh opens up about the biggest competion of bollywood movies
Bollywood

रणवीर ने दिखाए तेवर, बताया कौन है इस समय सबसे बड़ा 'कॉम्पिटीशन'

8 फरवरी 2018

Priyanka Chopra become army girl during Quantico shooting
Bollywood

Kiss करने के बाद प्रियंका ने हाथ में थामी बंदूक, इस शख्स की तलाश में बन गई आर्मी गर्ल

8 फरवरी 2018

Sunny Leone has started shooting her Telugu film Veeramadevi
Bollywood

सनी लियोन ने शुरू की नई फिल्म की शूटिंग, अब करेंगी सबसे अलग कुछ ऐसा रोल

8 फरवरी 2018

truth of madhuri dixit and anil kapoor love story on valentine week
Bollywood

शादीशुदा अनिल कपूर की जिंदगी में जब आईं थीं माधुरी दीक्षित, जानिए क्या था दोनों के रिश्ते का सच

8 फरवरी 2018

Karni Sena and Sarva Brahman Mahasabha demand pre screening of Manikarnika the queen of jhansi
Bollywood

मणिकर्णिका विवाद: करणी सेना ने दी धमकी, कहा-ब्राह्मण का खून बहेगा तो चुप नहीं बैठेगा राजपूत

8 फरवरी 2018

Mithun Chakraborty shared personal experience with Rani facing Hichki on his complexion
Bollywood

शीशे में खुद को देख रोते थे मिथुन दा, रानी मुखर्जी को बताया जिंदगी का सबसे बड़ा राज

8 फरवरी 2018

propose day 2018 most romantic bollywood stars proposals
Bollywood

हर साल 100 करोड़ कमाने वाले सुनील शेट्टी ने गर्लफ्रेंड को कहां किया था प्रपोज, जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

8 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood celebs who have been accused of rape like Jitendra
Bollywood

जितेंद्र अकेले नहीं, बॉलीवुड के इन 10 सितारों पर भी लग चुके हैं यौन उत्पीड़न और रेप जैसे आरोप

8 फरवरी 2018

Kanika Kapoor gave singing performance 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein' At Buckingham Palace
Bollywood

इस सिंगर ने विदेश में भारत का नाम किया रोशन, बकिंघम पैलेस में गाया- 'कभी-कभी मेरे दिल में'

8 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

ias examination full details in one click check here
Career Plus

IAS एग्जाम से जुड़ी संपूर्ण लेटेस्ट जानकारी, एक क्लिक में

अगर अधिकतर छात्रों से बात की जाए कि सबसे प्रतिष्ठित सरकारी नौकरी कौन सी है? तो सभी का उत्तर एक ही होगा आईएएस ऑफिसर।

7 फरवरी 2018

UP Board Examinations from tomorrow, 66.37 lakh students will appear
Career Plus

कल से परीक्षाओं का महाकुंभ, बैठेंगे 66.37 लाख विद्यार्थी

5 फरवरी 2018

Admission 2018 in Jamia Millia University starts, launched the portal to track PhD thesis
Career Plus

Admission 2018: जामिया में दाखिले के लिए आवेदन शुरू, PhD थीसिस को ट्रैक करने के लिए पोर्टल लॉन्च

3 फरवरी 2018

68,500 Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination, online registration starts fron 25 Jan. 2018
Career Plus

68,500 सहायक शिक्षक भर्ती का रास्ता साफ, जानें आवेदन की तारीख

23 जनवरी 2018

Graphic Era University student Avinash gets open stock administrator certification
Career Plus

नासा और रैकस्पेस का सर्टिफिकेशन पास कर ग्राफिक एरा के छात्र ने रचा कीर्तिमान

11 जनवरी 2018

Know the possibility of job after integrated BSc BEd course
Career Plus

जानें, इंटीग्रेटेड बीएससी बीएड कोर्स के बाद जॉब की संभावनाएं

27 जनवरी 2018

about 800 engineering colleges in country are asked to shut down by 2018
Career Plus

साल 2018 तक देश के 800 इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में लगेगा ताला

2 सितंबर 2017

UPPSC plans PCS mains on Civil Services pattern
Career Plus

पीसीएस मुख्य परीक्षा का बदलेगा प्रारूप, UPSC की तर्ज पर होगी परीक्षा

3 सितंबर 2017

Related Videos

चाहिए सरकारी नौकरी तो अब भी है मौका, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

करियर प्लस के इस बुलेटिन में हम आपको देंगे जानकारी लेटेस्ट सरकारी नौकरियों की, करेंट अफेयर्स के बारे में जिनके बारे में आपसे सरकारी नौकरियों की परीक्षाओं या इंटरव्यू में सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं और साथ ही आपको जानकारी देंगे एक खास शख्सियत के बारे में।

6 फरवरी 2018

Indian Navy launches 'INS Karanj' the third Scorpene class submarine 2:14

भारतीय नौसेना ने लॉन्च की ‘करंज’ पनडुब्बी, ये है खासियत

31 जनवरी 2018

all you need to knowe about economic survey 2018 3:13

बजट से पहले जानिए आर्थिक सर्वेक्षण और इस बार की 10 खास बातें

30 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 30 JANUARY 2018, government job in indian 09:16

यहां जानिए कहां निकली हैं सरकारी नौकरियां, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

30 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 29 JANUARY 2018, government job 13:42

ढेर सारी सरकारी नौकरियां कर रही हैं आपका इंतजार, ऐेसे पाएं

29 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.