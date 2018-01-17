Download App
CBSE Borad Exam 2018: डेटशीट में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव, परीक्षा की नई तारीख जारी

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजला Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 05:43 PM IST
CBSE Borad Exam 2018 datesheet changed for class 12th students
CBSE ने बोर्ड एग्जाम की डेटशीट में कुछ अहम बदलाव किए हैं। कक्षा 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा के लिए ये बदलाव किए गए हैं। दरअसल बोर्ड द्वारा जारी की गई डेटशीट को लेकर छात्रों को कई शिकायते थीं। इसी शिकायत को ध्यान में रखते हुए यह बड़ा बदलाव किया गया है। नई डेटशीट के तहत बोर्ड ने फिजिकल एजुकेशन पेपर की तारीख में बदलाव कर दिया है। अब फिजिकल एजुकेशन की परीक्षा 13 अप्रैल 2018 को होगी

पहले यह परीक्षा 9 अप्रैल 2018 को होनी थी। बोर्ड ने बयान जारी कर कहा है कि प्रशासनिक कारणों से 12वीं कक्षा के फिजिकल एजुकेशन की परीक्षा की तारीख में बदलाव किया जा रहा है। इस एक विषय के अलावा अन्य विषयों की परीक्षा की तारीख पहले जारी की गई डेटशीट के मुताबिक ही होगी।
