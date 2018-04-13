शहर चुनें

AP Intermediate 1st year Result 2018: कक्षा 12 का रिजल्ट जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 12:58 PM IST
AP Intermediate 1st year Result 2018 declared and Check here
बोर्ड ऑफ इंटरमीडियेट एजुकेशन आंध्र प्रदेश (BIEAP) ने intermediate 1st year के रिजल्ट की घोषणा कर दी है। छात्र आंध्र प्रदेश बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bieap.gov.in पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि AP board intermediate 1st year की परीक्षा 28 फरवरी 2018 से 17 मार्च 2018 तक हुई थी।
गुरुवार को ही बोर्ड ऑफ इंटरमीडिएट एजुकेशन आंध्र प्रदेश (BIEAP)  ने intermediate 2nd year का रिजल्ट जारी किया था। ओवर ऑल पास पर्सेंटेज 73.33 प्रतिशत रहा। रिजल्ट में लड़कियों ने बाजी मारी।
 
