BIEAP likely to announce the results of AP Intermediate Exam on this date, check official website

AP Board Inter Results 2018: इस दिन आएगा परिणाम, यहां देखें रिजल्ट

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 03:59 PM IST
BIEAP likely to announce the results of AP Intermediate Exam on this date, check official website
इंटरमीडिएट शिक्षा बोर्ड आंध्र प्रदेश (BIEAP) 12 अप्रैल को एपी इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा 2018 के परिणामों की घोषणा कर सकता है। परिणाम घोषित होने के बाद सभी उम्मीदवार bieap.gov.in पर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते है।
एपी बोर्ड इंटर परीक्षा 2018 में, 437,572 उम्मीदवार विभिन्न परीक्षण केंद्रों पर परीक्षा में उपस्थित हुए थे।

एपी बोर्ड इंटर रिजल्ट 2018 की जांच कैसे करें:-
स्टेप 1- सबसे पहले आधिकारिक वेबसाइट, bieap.gov.in पर लॉगिन करें
स्टेप 2-results लिंक पर क्लिक करें
स्टेप 3- निर्धारित प्रारूप में सभी आवश्यक विवरण दर्ज करें
स्टेप 4-सबमिट ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें
स्टेप 5-परिणाम आपके कंप्यूटर स्कीन पर दिखने लगेगा
स्टेप 6- डाउनलोड करें और भविष्य के संदर्भ के लिए एक प्रिंटआउट निकाल लें।

इस साल, प्रथम वर्ष की परीक्षा 28 फरवरी को शुरू हुई, जबकि दूसरे साल की परीक्षा 2 मार्च से शुरू हुई थी।

ग्रेडिंग के बारे में:-
91 से 100 अंकों वाले स्कोर को ए 1 के रूप में वर्गीकृत किया जाएगा, 81-90 ए 2, 71-80 बी 1, 61-70 बी 2, 51-60 सी 1, 41-50 सी 2; और इससे नीचे के अंक को 'डी' के रूप में वर्गीकृत किया जाएगा।

बोर्ड के बारे में-
1 9 71 में स्थापित, आंध्र प्रदेश इंटरमीडिएट शिक्षा बोर्ड आंध्र प्रदेश में इंटरमीडिएट शिक्षा प्रणाली की व्यवस्था और पर्यवेक्षण करती है। लोकप्रिय रूप से बीआईईएपी के रूप में जाना जाता है, यह देश का पहला राज्य है जिसने इस प्रकार की शिक्षा पद्धति को अपनाया है।
