जीप के लिए 15 मार्च तक ही कर सकते है अप्लाई, इसके बाद नहीं मिलेगा मौका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 02:32 PM IST
जीप के लिए अगर अप्लाई करना चाहते हैं तो 15 मार्च तक ही आखिरी मौका है। प्रदेश के सरकारी और निजी पॉलिटेक्निकों की 20,990 सीटों पर दाखिले के लिए संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (जीप 2018) की आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। अभ्यर्थी किसी भी राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निक से आवेदन पत्र खरीद सकते हैं।
प्रदेश में जीप 2018 का आयोजन 29 व 30 अप्रैल को होगा। उत्तराखंड प्राविधिक शिक्षा परिषद की ओर से संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा 2018 के लिए सामान्य वर्ग का शुल्क 800 रुपये और एससी, एसटी अभ्यर्थियों के लिए शुल्क 500 रुपये तय किया गया है। अभ्यर्थी 15 मार्च तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

यह है सीटों की संख्या
राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निकों में सीटों की संख्या : 5685
राजकीय सहायता प्राप्त पॉलिटेक्निकों में सीटों की संख्या : 365
निजी क्षेत्र के पॉलिटेक्निकों में सीटों की संख्या : 14940
 
इन शहरों में होगी प्रवेश परीक्षा

