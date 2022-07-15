जुबैर को राहत: ऑल्ट न्यूज के सह-संस्थापक की जमानत याचिका मंजूर, पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट की सत्र अदालत का फैसला

ऑल्ट न्यूज के सह-संस्थापक मोहम्मद जुबैर को बड़ी राहत मिली है। पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट की सत्र अदालत ने जुबैर को जमानत दे दी है। यह जमानत उन्हें कथित ट्वीट मामले में मिली है। जुबैर को जिस मामले में जमानत मिली है, वह केस उनके खिलाफ दिल्ली में दर्ज हुआ था। हालांकि, जमानत मिलने के बाद भी जुबैर अभी जेल से बाहर नहीं आ सकेंगे। जुबैर कई अन्य मामलों में भी आरोपी हैं। जुबैर को जमानत का दिल्ली पुलिस ने विरोध किया था।

Sessions Court of Patiala House Court grants bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in the alleged tweet case. pic.twitter.com/vTjVDqwK6m