1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: जगदीश टाइटलर के खिलाफ अब MP-MLA कोर्ट में चलेगा मुकदमा, 8 जून को होगी सुनवाई

साल 1984 में हुए सिख विरोधी दंगों के मामले में बड़ी जानकारी सामने आई है। दिल्ली की एक कोर्ट ने कांग्रेस नेता जगदीश टाइटलर के खिलाफ चलने वाले मुकदमे को ट्रांसफर कर दिया है। दिल्ली की राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने जगदीश टाइटलर के खिलाफ सप्लीमेंट्री चार्जशीट को मंजूरी दी और साथ ही स्पेशल एमपी-एमएलए कोर्ट में मुकदमा चलाने के लिए ट्रांसफर कर दिया है।
1984 anti-Sikh riots | Delhi's Rouse Avenue court transfers the supplementary charge sheet against Congress' Jagdish Tytler, along with sanction, for the prosecution to Special MP-MLA court.
The court will hear the matter on June 8.
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/VmaWSN5f7R— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023
