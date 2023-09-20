1984 सिख विरोधी दंगा : कांग्रेस नेता सज्जन कुमार को 39 साल बाद राहत, सिखों की हत्या के मामले में बरी

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
दिल्ली की एक कोर्ट ने 1984 में हुए सिख दंगों के दौरान सुल्तानपुरी इलाके में हत्या के मामले में कांग्रेस नेता सज्जन कुमार को बरी कर दिया है। दिल्ली की राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने तीन सिखों की मौत के मामले में कांग्रेस नेता सज्जन कुमार और अन्य लोगों को राहत दी। सुल्तानपुरी इलाके में छह लोगों की मौत हुई थी। सज्जन कुमार पर भीड़ को उकसाने का आरोप है।
Case related to Sultanpuri area incident during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots | Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court acquits Congress leader Sajjan Kumar and other accused in the matter. This case was related to the alleged murder of three Sikhs.
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/Dg66XCBTeL — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023
