Delhi Weather: झमाझम बारिश से भीगी दिल्ली, खुशनुमा हुआ मौसम, अगले दो दिनों में और होगी वर्षा

राजधानी दिल्ली में गुरुवार दोपहर मौसम ने एक बार फिर करवट ले ली है। झमाझम बारिश से पूरी राजधानी भीग गई और मौसम खुशनुमा हो गया। मौसम विभाग का पूर्वानुमान है कि अगले दो दिनों में दिल्ली में और भी अधिक वर्षा होगी।

Delhi | Rain showers in the national capital, more showers likely in the next two days



