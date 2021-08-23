बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
दिल्ली: अचानक ढह गया भलस्वा लैंडफिल का हिस्सा, कई झुग्गियां क्षतिग्रस्त

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Mon, 23 Aug 2021 05:37 PM IST

सार

घटना में कुछ झुग्गियां क्षतिग्रस्त हो गईं। सूचना मिलते ही दिल्ली पुलिस और अग्निशमन विभाग घटनास्थल पर पहुंचा।
 
भलस्वा लैंडफिल का एक हिस्सा ढहा
भलस्वा लैंडफिल का एक हिस्सा ढहा - फोटो : अमर उजाला

दिल्ली में भलस्वा लैंडफिल का एक हिस्सा सोमवार को आसपास की झुग्गियों पर ढह गया । घटना में कुछ झुग्गियां क्षतिग्रस्त हो गईं। सूचना मिलते ही दिल्ली पुलिस और अग्निशमन विभाग घटनास्थल पर पहुंचा। हालांकि इस दौरान किसी के फंसने की कोई खबर अभी तक नहीं मिली है।

 

