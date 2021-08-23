दिल्ली: अचानक ढह गया भलस्वा लैंडफिल का हिस्सा, कई झुग्गियां क्षतिग्रस्त

Delhi: A portion of Bhalswa landfill collapsed on the nearby slums earlier today. Some shanties were damaged. Delhi Police and Fire Department are present at the spot. No reports of people being trapped received yet.— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021
