शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   people visit hunar haat

हुनर हाट में शनिवार को बड़ी संख्या में लोग आए

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 16 Feb 2020 01:42 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
नई दिल्ली। इंडिया गेट लॉन में चल रहे हुनर हाट मेले में शनिवार को पहुंचे लोगों ने विभिन्न राज्यों के पारंपरिक लजीज पकवानों का जायका लिया। इसके अलावा लोगों ने मेले में चल रही हस्त शिल्प प्रदर्शनी में कलाकारों की बेहतरीन कारीगरी का नमूना देखा और उसकी प्रशंसा की। दरअसल, यह सभी प्रदर्शनी यहां आने वाले लोगों का सेल्फी प्वाइंट बन गई है। मेले में करीब 250 स्टॉल लगाए गए हैं। इन स्टॉलों पर लोग जमकर खरीददारी कर रहे हैं। स्टॉल संचालकों का कहना है कि मेले के माध्यम से उन्हें अपनी कला के प्रदर्शन का मौका मिला है।
विज्ञापन
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Family Suicide case
Varanasi

परिवार आत्महत्या केस: ‘चोट रूह की है, इसलिए दर्द जरा गहरा है...’ सुसाइड नोट में पत्नी ने लिखा और...

15 फरवरी 2020

Television

फिनाले से पहले जान लें चार महीनों में 'बिग बॉस' के दिए ये चार धोखे, दर्शक भी नहीं पकड़ पाए

15 फरवरी 2020

Ameesha Patel, Sidharth and Devoleena
Ameesha Patel Bigg Boss 13
Devoleena and Sidharth
Aarti Singh
Television

फिनाले से पहले जान लें चार महीनों में 'बिग बॉस' के दिए ये चार धोखे, दर्शक भी नहीं पकड़ पाए

15 फरवरी 2020

Television

Bigg Boss 13: चंद घंटे पहले आसिम रियाज ने पैसे लेकर छोड़ दिया शो?

15 फरवरी 2020

Asim Riaz
asim riaz
Asim Riaz
Asim Riaz and Umar Riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: चंद घंटे पहले आसिम रियाज ने पैसे लेकर छोड़ दिया शो?

15 फरवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Auto News

क्या 31 मार्च के बाद BS4 गाड़ियों को डीलर बेच पाएंगे? क्या है इनका भविष्य? 12 सवालों में जाने सबकुछ

15 फरवरी 2020

Television

शहनाज की 'शादी' कराने पर मेकर्स पर भड़के पिता, बोले नहीं माने तो शिवसेना की लेंगे मदद

15 फरवरी 2020

shehnaz gill
Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Shehnaz Kaur Gill and Santokh Singh Sukh
Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Television

शहनाज की 'शादी' कराने पर मेकर्स पर भड़के पिता, बोले नहीं माने तो शिवसेना की लेंगे मदद

15 फरवरी 2020

उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: एक मई से राज्य में लागू होगा एनपीआर, सहयोगियों के बीच तनातनी

15 फरवरी 2020

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
hunar haat
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale Highlights: 13वें सीजन के विजेता बने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, सलमान ने दी ट्रॉफी

16 फरवरी 2020

सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव
Kannauj

अखिलेश की सभा में युवक ने लगाया जय श्रीराम का नारा, सपा नेताओं ने जमकर पीटा

15 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
24 फरवरी को भारत आएंगे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
India News

गुजरात में तीन घंटे बिताएंगे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप, प्रति मिनट का खर्च 55 लाख रुपये 

15 फरवरी 2020

rashifal
Predictions

16 फरवरी का राशिफल: रविवार के दिन सूर्य देव चमका देंगे इन 5 राशियों का भाग्य, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

15 फरवरी 2020

Google internet safety
Tip of the Day

गूगल की ये 7 बातें मान लेंगे तो कभी नहीं होंगे ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड और हैकिंग के शिकार

15 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
स्कूल वैन
Chandigarh

पंजाब: संगरूर में स्कूल वैन में लगी आग में जिंदा जले चार बच्चे, मुख्यमंत्री ने दिए जांच के आदेश

15 फरवरी 2020

उत्तर कोरिया का 'शापित होटल'
Bizarre News

105 कमरों वाला वो 'शापित' होटल, जहां आज तक कोई भी इंसान नहीं ठहरा

15 फरवरी 2020

महिला सम्मेलन में पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव
Kannauj

अखिलेश बोले- एक भाजपा नेता ने मुझे धमकी दी है, मेरी जान को खतरा है, मोबाइल में सेव है मैसेज

15 फरवरी 2020

shilpa shinde, sidharth shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शिल्पा शिंदे का खुलासा- 'सिद्धार्थ के साथ रिलेशनशिप में थीं, अक्सर करता था मारपीट'

15 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Auto News

क्या 31 मार्च के बाद BS4 गाड़ियों को डीलर बेच पाएंगे? क्या है इनका भविष्य? 12 सवालों में जाने सबकुछ

15 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कन्नौज: अखिलेश की सभा में गूंजा जय श्रीराम का नारा, पुलिस अधिकारी को लगाई फटकार

कन्नौज पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव ने एक जनसभा को संबोधित किया। इसी दौरान की सभा में 'जय श्रीराम' का नार लगा। तमतमाए सपा प्रमुख ने पुलिस अधिकारी को मंच से ही लताड़ा।

15 फरवरी 2020

भारत और बांग्लादेश 1:34

भारत और बांग्लादेश के बीच सैन्य अभ्यास, अंतिम दिन सीनियर कमांडरों ने लिया हिस्सा

15 फरवरी 2020

ज्योतिष 2:17

16 फरवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

15 फरवरी 2020

पैन-आधार लिंक 2:27

31 मार्च 2020 तक हो सकते हैं करीब 17 करोड़ लोगों के पैन कार्ड रद्द, जानिए क्यों?

15 फरवरी 2020

concept pic 3:34

तो क्या एक दिन जुड़ जाएंगे दुनिया के सभी महाद्वीप

15 फरवरी 2020

Most Read

प्रदर्शनकारी महिला
Delhi NCR

अमित शाह से मिलेंगे शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शनकारी, गृह मंत्रालय ने कहा- ऐसी कोई बैठक तय नहीं

संशोधित नागरिकता कानून (सीएए) के खिलाफ देशभर में हो रहे प्रदर्शनों की पहचान बन चुके शाहीन बाग में धरने पर बैठी महिलाएं रविवार(16 फरवरी) को गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से मिलने जाएंगी

15 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
निर्भया केस: जस्टिस आर. भानुमति
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस की सुनवाई के दौरान बेहोश हुईं जस्टिस आर भानुमति, टली सुनवाई

14 फरवरी 2020

पानी पीते बच्चे (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

जानिए क्या है दिल्ली में मिल रहे मुफ्त के पानी का गणित

15 फरवरी 2020

ओला रकैब
Delhi

दिल्लीः मेट्रो के बाद अब कैब चालक ने महिला वकील से की अश्लील हरकत

15 फरवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

तारीख पर तारीख: कोर्ट के बाहर धरने पर बैठीं निर्भया की मां, मांग रहीं इंसाफ

12 फरवरी 2020

Jaiveer Shergill
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता जयवीर शेरगिल के घरवालों को मिली दुष्कर्म की धमकी, पुलिस से की शिकायत

15 फरवरी 2020

पद्मश्री एचएल कपूर
Dehradun

देहरादून में रह रहे दिल्ली के पूर्व उपराज्यपाल पद्मश्री एचएल कपूर का निधन

15 फरवरी 2020

आम आदमी पार्टी
Delhi

केजरीवाल के शपथ समारोह के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने जारी की एडवाइजरी, बदलेगी यातायात व्यवस्था

15 फरवरी 2020

विनय शर्मा
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः दया याचिका खारिज होने के बाद दोषी विनय ने चली नई चाल, फेल हुआ तो फांसी तय

11 फरवरी 2020

भजनपुरा में एक घर में पांच लोग मृत मिले
Delhi

दिल्ली: एक घर में तीन बच्चों समेत मिले पांच लोगों के शव, मौके पर पुलिस

12 फरवरी 2020

Related

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः दोषियों को अलग-अलग फांसी देने पर कल हो सकता है फैसला, मिला एक दिन का समय

13 फरवरी 2020

mcd strike
Delhi

अब केजरीवाल नहीं रोक पाएंगे एमसीडी का पैसा, कानून में संशोधन कर सकती है मोदी सरकार!

13 फरवरी 2020

पार्क होटल में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः पार्क होटल के बेसमेंट में लगी आग, 9 में से 7 घायलों को मिली अस्पताल से छुट्टी

15 फरवरी 2020

डेमो
Delhi

पार्क में कंधा टकराने पर युवक को पीटकर मार डाला

15 फरवरी 2020

Atal kisan canteen to be inaugurated in Nooh
Delhi

16 को अटल किसान मजदूर कैंटीन का शुभारम्भ

14 फरवरी 2020

शिवमंगल सिंह सुमन और अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
Delhi

शिवमंगल सिंह 'सुमन' की कविता को अटल बिहारी की बताकर धीरज बंधा रहे भाजपा नेता

11 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited