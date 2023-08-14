Independence Day: कश्मीरी गेट मेट्रो स्टेशन पर बम धमाके की झूठी सूचना देने वाला गिरफ्तार, शराब पीने का है आदी

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
स्वतंत्रता दिवस से पहले लोगों में भय पैदा करने के लिए कश्मीरी गेट मेट्रो स्टेशन पर बम धमाके किए जाने की झूठी सूचना देने वाले आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी ने बताया कि घटना के समय वह नशे में था और लोगों में भय पैदा करने के लिए फोन किया था। पुलिस ने फोन नंबर की तकनीकी जांच कर आरोपी तक पहुंची। पुलिस आरोपी से पूछताछ कर जांच कर रही है।
#WATCH | Delhi: "Yesterday, at 8:22 pm, at Kashmiri Gate Metro Police Station, we got the information from CISF control room that some caller informed that a bomb has been planted at Kashmiri Gate metro station and it could blast anytime...After receiving this call yesterday, our… pic.twitter.com/UHHphVgavx— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023
