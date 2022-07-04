Umar Khalid: आज नहीं होगी उमर खालिद की जमानत पर सुनवाई, वकील की गैरमौजूदगी के कारण लिया गया फैसला

उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा की साजिश के आरोपी उमर खालिद की जमानत को स्थगित कर दिया गया है। सुनवाई के दौरान वकील के मौजूद न रहने के कारण ये फैसला लिया गया है।

Umar Khalid bail matter in larger conspiracy of North East Delhi violence has been adjourned due to non availability of his counsel. His counsel,. senior advocate Trideep Pais is down with COVID. This matter was to be heard today at 2.15 PM in the Delhi High court.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/qExG8ZkETv