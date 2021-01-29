विज्ञापन
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचे रालोद राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष जयंत चौधरी, आज मुजफ्फरनगर में महापंचायत

Published by: शाहरुख खान
Updated Fri, 29 Jan 2021 10:08 AM IST
Kisan Andolan Today live updates January 29 Heavy security deployment on ghazipur and Tikri Border singhu border protest on probe in violence
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पहुंचे जयंत चौधरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला

खास बातें

दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों का धरना प्रदर्शन जारी है। किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत के आंसुओं के सैलाब के बाद किसान आंदोलन एक बार फिर से रफ्तार पकड़ रहा है। पश्चिमी यूपी और हरियाणा के अलग-अलग इलाकों से किसान गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचना शुरू हो गए हैं। वहीं, गाजीपुर बॉर्डर को दोनों ओर से बंद कर दिया गया है। आज मुजफ्फरनगर में किसानों की महापंचायत होगी। यहां पढ़ें  पल-पल का अपडेट...
लाइव अपडेट

10:07 AM, 29-Jan-2021

26 जनवरी को कांस्टेबल सोनू से वायरलेस सेट छीनने वाले एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार 

दिल्ली पुलिस ने नांगलोई में किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान 26 जनवरी को कांस्टेबल सोनू से वायरलेस सेट छीनने वाले एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपी से सेट बरामद कर लिया गया है। वह पहले दिल्ली के विभिन्न पुलिस स्टेशनों में 2019 में दर्ज तीन अलग-अलग मामलों में शामिल था।

