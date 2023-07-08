Delhi: IGI एयरपोर्ट पर एलिवेटेड टैक्सी-वे और चौथे रनवे की जल्द शुरुआत, ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया करेंगे उद्घाटन

राजधानी दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी हाईवे पर एलिवेटेड टैक्सी-वे और चौथे रनवे की शुरुआत 13 जुलाई से होने जा रही है। इसका उद्घाटन नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया द्वारा किया जाएगा। भारत के पहले डबल एलिवेटेड ईस्टर्न क्रॉस टैक्सीवे (ईसीटी) और इंदिरा गांधी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर चौथा रनवे शुरु होने जा रहा है।

#WATCH | Delhi: India's first dual elevated eastern cross taxiways (ECT) and fourth runway at Indira Gandhi International Airport to be inaugurated on July 13