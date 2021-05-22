बाबा रामदेव के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करने की मांग, एलोपैथी चिकित्सा पद्धति के खिलाफ बोलने का आरोप

IMA issues press release over a video on social media where Yog Guru Ramdev allegedly speaks against Allopathy. IMA demands that the "Union Health Minister either accept accusation & dissolve modern medical facility or prosecute him and book him under Epidemic Diseases Act." pic.twitter.com/FnqUefGjQA— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.