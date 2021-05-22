बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   IMA demands action against Baba ramdev for allegedly speaking against Allopathy

बाबा रामदेव के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करने की मांग, एलोपैथी चिकित्सा पद्धति के खिलाफ बोलने का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Sat, 22 May 2021 02:33 PM IST
विज्ञापन
बाबा रामदेव
बाबा रामदेव - फोटो : PTI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने सोशल मीडिया वायरल हो रहे एक वीडियो को लोकर प्रेस विज्ञप्ति जारी की है। यह विज्ञप्ति उस वीडियो को लेकर जारी की गई है जिसमें योग गुरु बाबा रामदेव कथित रूप से एलोपैथी चिकित्सा पद्धति के खिलाफ बोलते नजर आ रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन


आईएमए ने मांग उठाई है कि केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री या तो वीडियो में लगाए गए आरोपों को स्वीकार करें और देश की आधुनिक चिकित्सा सुविधाओं को भंग करें या फिर बाबा रामदेव पर मुकदमा चलाकर महामारी रोग अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज करें।


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

ब्लैक फंगस (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

Corona Live: हवा से भी फैल सकता है ब्लैक फंगस, एम्स के डॉक्टर बोले- चिंता की कोई बात नहीं

22 मई 2021

निशा नूर
Bollywood

दर्दनाक मौत: दरगाह के बाहर मिली थी ये हीरोइन, एड्स से हो गई थी ऐसी हालत कि बदन पर रेंग रहे थे कीड़े

22 मई 2021

कोरोना टीकाकरण
India News

कैसे हारेगा कोरोना: पिछले 40 दिन में 50 फीसदी घट गया टीकाकरण, टीके की कमी के चलते कई केंद्र बंद

22 मई 2021

शबनम और सलीम
Rampur

झटका: क्या पुरुष जल्लाद ही देगा शबनम को फांसी? मानवाधिकार आयोग ने खारिज की यह याचिका

22 मई 2021

शनिदेव 23 मई, रविवार को अपनी ही राशि मकर में वक्री चाल से चलना आरंभ करेंगे और 11 अक्तूबर तक वक्री अवस्था में ही रहेंगे।
Astrology

शनिदेव की उल्टी चाल: 23 मई से शनिदेव होंगे वक्री, जानिए किस राशि पर क्या होगा असर?

22 मई 2021

मोना कपूर, श्रीदेवी, बोनी कपूर
Bollywood

दर्द: बोनी-श्रीदेवी की दूसरी शादी पर अर्जुन ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- मेरी मां के साथ जो हुआ, ठीक नहीं था...

22 मई 2021

सुशील कुमार
Delhi

बेरहम: सागर को सुशील पहलवान ने जानवरों की तरह पीटा था, सीसीटीवी फुटेज से सामने आया सच

22 मई 2021

फातिमा सना शेख, शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

दिलचस्प: जब शाहरुख को छूने के बाद फातिमा ने दिनभर नहीं धोया था हाथ, कहा- उन्हें पता ना चले वरना...

22 मई 2021

मां-बेटा हत्याकांड
Delhi

मां-बेटा हत्याकांड: नशीला पदार्थ देकर किया बेहोश, फिर किया घिनौना काम, सीसीटीवी से सामने आया सच

22 मई 2021

Black fungus
India News

ब्लैक फंगस मचा रहा तबाही : इन राज्यों में मिले सबसे ज्यादा मरीज, डॉक्टरों को दवा के संकट का डर

22 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited