Fire in Delhi : पहाड़गंज के होटल में लगी आग, दमकलकर्मियों ने 10 लोगों को बचाया

दिल्ली में पहाड़गंज के रोमा डीलक्स होटल की दूसरी मंजिल के एक कमरे में आज सुबह करीब 4 बजे आग लग गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक मौके पर 4 दमकल गाड़ियां भेजी गईं। अब तक किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। दमकल के कर्मियों ने होटल की दूसरी और तीसरी मंजिल से 10 लोगों को बचाया है।

Delhi | Fire broke out at around 4am today in a room on the 2nd floor of Roma Delux Hotel in Paharganj. Total 4 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuries have been reported so far, DFS rescued 10 persons from the 2nd and 3rd floor of the hotel: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/1h1iIUoOIL