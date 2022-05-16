दिल्ली : बवाना में गैंगवार का शिकार हुआ युवक, अस्पताल ले जाते समय मौत, हमलावर फरार 

दिल्ली के बवाना इलाके में आज आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा गोलियां लगने के बाद 19 साल के एक व्यक्ति की अस्पताल ले जाते समय मौत हो गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को दिल्ली पुलिस ने बताया कि पीड़िता के नवीन बाली गिरोह के सदस्यों के साथ संबंध थे। प्रथम दृष्टया हमला गैंगवार का नतीजा हो सकता है। आरोपियों के बारे में अब तक कोई जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी है।

After being shot with more than half a dozen bullets in Delhi's Bawana area today, a 19-yr-old man died on his way to hospital. As per info,victim had links with the Naveen Bali gang members; prima facie attack can be a result of a gang war. No info on accused so far:Delhi Police