दिल्ली विधानसभा: सुंदरलाल बहुगुणा को भारत रत्न देने का प्रस्ताव पारित, केजरीवाल बोले- केंद्र भी करे

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Published by: Vikas Kumar Updated Thu, 29 Jul 2021 05:46 PM IST

केजरीवाल ने कहा कि सुंदरलाल बहुगुणा पर्यावरण सहित विभिन्न सामाजिक मुद्दों में शामिल थे। 
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने गुरुवार को मीडिया से बात करते हुए बताया कि विधानसभा ने सुंदरलाल बहुगुणा को भारत रत्न से सम्मानित करने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया है। हम केंद्र से भी यही अनुरोध करेंगे। 
केजरीवाल ने कहा कि सुंदरलाल बहुगुणा पर्यावरण सहित विभिन्न सामाजिक मुद्दों में शामिल थे। 

