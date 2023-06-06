Delhi: अंतरराज्यीय हथियार सप्लायर गिरोह का खुलासा, एक तस्कर गिरफ्तार; पिस्टल समेत 55 जिंदा कारतूस बरामद

दिल्ली पुलिस ने अंतरराज्यीय हथियार सप्लायर गिरोह के एक शख्स को गिरफ्तार किया है। स्पेशल टीम ने इमरान उर्फ अमजद को हथियारों और कारतूस के साथ पकड़ा है। स्पेशल सेल ने हाशिम बाबा सिंडिकेट के अंतर्राज्यीय हथियार सप्लायर इमरान को अवैध हथियार और गोला-बारूद सप्लाई करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। इसके पास से 12 सेमी-ऑटोमैटिक और सिंगल शॉट पिस्टल के साथ 55 जिंदा कारतूस बरामद हुए हैं।

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Imran aka Amjad, an inter-state arms supplier of Hashim Baba syndicate, for supplying illegal arms & ammunition to various criminals of Delhi-NCR. 12 semi-automatic & single shot pistols and 55 live cartridges recovered. pic.twitter.com/5pY6AhvcOl