Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana held security review meeting ahead of Independence Day

दिल्ली पुलिस आयुक्त राकेश अस्थाना ने की स्वतंत्रता दिवस को लेकर सुरक्षा समीक्षा बैठक, दिए जरूरी निर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुशील कुमार कुमार Updated Sat, 31 Jul 2021 03:41 PM IST

सार

राकेश अस्थाना ने पुलिसकर्मियों को जरूरी निर्देश दिए। साथ ही स्वतंत्रता दिवस को लेकर पूरी तरह से अलर्ट रहने को कहा है। आदेश दिया है कि सुरक्षा का पुख्ता इंतजाम हो।
दिल्ली पुलिस आयुक्त राकेश अस्थाना
दिल्ली पुलिस आयुक्त राकेश अस्थाना - फोटो : ट्विटर ANI

विस्तार

दिल्ली पुलिस आयुक्त राकेश अस्थाना ने शनिवार को आगामी स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मद्देनजर सुरक्षा समीक्षा बैठक की। बैठक में स्पेशल सेल के तीन डीसीपी, स्पेशल सेल के विशेष पुलिस आयुक्त, सभी जिला संयुक्त पुलिस आयुक्त और सभी उप पुलिस आयुक्त उपस्थित रहे। 
इस दौरान राकेश अस्थाना ने पुलिसकर्मियों को जरूरी निर्देश दिए। साथ ही स्वतंत्रता दिवस को लेकर पूरी तरह से अलर्ट रहने को कहा है। आदेश दिया है कि सुरक्षा का पुख्ता इंतजाम हो।

