हड़ताल पर स्वास्थ्यकर्मी : सैलरी न मिलने पर एक दिन के सामूहिक अवकाश पर हिंदू राव व अन्य अस्पतालों के डॉक्टर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: पूजा त्रिपाठी Updated Fri, 19 Mar 2021 09:52 AM IST
हिंदू राव अस्पताल (फाइल फोटो)
हिंदू राव अस्पताल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना महामारी सबसे आगे रहकर और अपनी जान पर खेलकर मरीजों का इलाज व उनकी सेवा करने वाले डॉक्टरों व अन्य स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को उनकी सैलरी नहीं मिल रही है। इसी से परेशान होकर आज दिल्ली के एनडीएमसी मेडिकल कॉलेज और हिंदू राव अस्पताल के डॉक्टर एक दिन के सामूहिक अवकाश पर चले गए हैं।
रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर एसोसिएशन ने कहा है कि अगर आज के अवकाश के बाद भी उनकी बात नहीं मानी गई तो वह 22 मार्च से अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर चले जाएंगे। डॉक्टरों ने यह कदम इसलिए उठाया है क्योंकि बीते कई महीनों से उनका वेतन और पिछला एरियर नहीं मिला है। ऐसे में जब तक डॉक्टरों और डीएनबी ट्रेनियों की सैलरी और एरियर नहीं मिलता उनकी हड़ताल खत्म नहीं होगी।




 

