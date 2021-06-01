बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi HC issued notice on a petition seeking direction to restrain beggars begging on traffic junctions and markets

कोरोना: सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर भिक्षा मांगने से रोकने की मांग करने वाली याचिका पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने जारी किया नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Tue, 01 Jun 2021 11:53 AM IST
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने यातायात जंक्शनों और बाजारों पर भीख मांगने वाले भिक्षुकों और निराश्रितों को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के मद्देनजर ऐसा करने से रोकने की मांग करने वाली पर नोटिस जारी किया है। इस याचिका में भिक्षुकों के लिए भोजन, मेडिकल और आश्रय की व्यवस्था करने की मांग की गई है।
city & states delhi
