Fire in Delhi : चांदनी चौक मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास लगी आग, दमकल की 15 गाड़ियां मौके पर

Delhi | Fire breaks out in a building near Chandni Chowk metro station. 15 fire tenders have reached the spot. The fire was reported at around 10.40 pm. Dousing operation underway.— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022
