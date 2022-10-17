Delhi Exise Policy: सिसोदिया से CBI ने नौ घंटे तक पूछे सवाल, CM केजरीवाल के भगत सिंह वाले बयान पर सियासी बवाल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
दिल्ली में आबकारी नीति बनाने और उसे लागू करने के कथित भ्रष्टाचार के सिलसिले में सोमवार को पूछताछ के लिए सीबीआई द्वारा दिल्ली के डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया को बुलाया गया। जहां उनसे करीब नौ घंटे तक पूछताछ हुई। सीबीआई के दफ्तर से बाहर निकलने के बाद मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा कि सारे केस फर्जी हैं, ऑपरेशन लोटस को सफल बनाने के लिए यह मामला बनाया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि आबकारी नीति में कोई भ्रष्टाचार नहीं हुआ है।
जब से CBI ने @msisodia को हजारो करोड़ के शराब घोटाले में समन किया है तभी से सत्ता के नशे में चूर CM @ArvindKejriwal अपने भ्रष्टाचारी DyCM की तुलना भगत सिंह जी से कर शहीद ए आजम का अपमान कर रहे हैं।
किसी महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी की एक शराब घोटाले के भ्रष्टाचारी से तुलना असहनीय है! pic.twitter.com/gvSAcOlBdX — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) October 17, 2022
#WATCH | "I am hurt that a person who does not know the A, B, C of freedom struggle has taken the name of Bhagat Singh... comparing him with a corrupt person like (Dy CM Delhi) Manish Sisodia is shameful," says Former Dy CM of Punjab & Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa pic.twitter.com/jEONQDyNUK— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022
23 साल की उम्र में भारत के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित करने वाले भगत सिंह की तुलना जब मनीष सिसोदिया जिन्होंने जनता को लूटा है उनसे की जा रही है तो ये शर्म की बात है। भगत सिंह सिद्धांत की तरफ थे न कि झूठ की तरफ थे: केंद्रीय मंत्री मीनाक्षी लेखी, दिल्ली pic.twitter.com/9j6SRyqSpI— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 17, 2022
Why are criminals caught in corruption cases being compared with martyrs? What political mileage did he want from it? Whatever your fight, fight it politically: Harbhajan Singh Dhath, close relative of Bhagat Singh, responds to (Delhi CM) Kejriwal's statement pic.twitter.com/bb1gGs6OfV— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.