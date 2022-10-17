Delhi Exise Policy: सिसोदिया से CBI ने नौ घंटे तक पूछे सवाल, CM केजरीवाल के भगत सिंह वाले बयान पर सियासी बवाल

दिल्ली में आबकारी नीति बनाने और उसे लागू करने के कथित भ्रष्टाचार के सिलसिले में सोमवार को पूछताछ के लिए सीबीआई द्वारा दिल्ली के डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया को बुलाया गया। जहां उनसे करीब नौ घंटे तक पूछताछ हुई। सीबीआई के दफ्तर से बाहर निकलने के बाद मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा कि सारे केस फर्जी हैं, ऑपरेशन लोटस को सफल बनाने के लिए यह मामला बनाया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि आबकारी नीति में कोई भ्रष्टाचार नहीं हुआ है।

#WATCH | "I am hurt that a person who does not know the A, B, C of freedom struggle has taken the name of Bhagat Singh... comparing him with a corrupt person like (Dy CM Delhi) Manish Sisodia is shameful," says Former Dy CM of Punjab & Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa pic.twitter.com/jEONQDyNUK